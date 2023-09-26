Home

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today's ODI Match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, at 1.30 PM IST At September 27, Wednesday

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match: After winning the 2 ODIs, team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the comeback after being rested from the first two matches. There are reports that opener Shubman Gill and all-rounder Shardul Thakur will not be part of India’s playing XI. Here is the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s India vs Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia.

TOSS: The Australia tour of India 2023 3rd ODI match toss between India and Australia will take place at 1 PM (IST) – on September 24 Sunday.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli(c) , Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (wk), H Pandya, S Iyer, SA Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, J Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner, MP Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, C Green, MW Short, AT Carey (wk), A Zampa, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood

