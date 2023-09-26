IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, at 1.30 PM IST At September 27, Wednesday
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match: After winning the 2 ODIs, team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the comeback after being rested from the first two matches. There are reports that opener Shubman Gill and all-rounder Shardul Thakur will not be part of India’s playing XI. Here is the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s India vs Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia.
TOSS: The Australia tour of India 2023 3rd ODI match toss between India and Australia will take place at 1 PM (IST) – on September 24 Sunday.
Time: 1.30 PM IST.
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul
Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli(c) , Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-rounders: Ravindra jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
India: KL Rahul (wk), H Pandya, S Iyer, SA Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, J Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner, MP Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, C Green, MW Short, AT Carey (wk), A Zampa, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood
