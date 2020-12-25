IND vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Australia vs India Boxing Day Test

India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs India Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs AUS at Melbourne Cricket Ground: With a renewed sense of vigour and eyeing revenge of their shambolic defeat in the first Test, Team India will step out at MCG to barring their two main stalwarts – Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Under the leadership of 'cool and calm' Ajinkya Rahaane, the visitors would leave no stone unturned to pull one back against the 'mighty' Australians, who will be high on confidence after their Adelaide heroics. Tim Paine and his men hope to strengthen their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table as they take on India in the second Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day – December 26. The 2nd Test between Australia and India will begin at 5 AM IST. We can expect a plenty of changes are in India's playing XI with the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant probably getting a look in. Young and talented Shubman Gill is also likely to receive his maiden Test cap in Melbourne.

On the other hand, Australia have all but indicated that they would be fielding an unchanged playing XI. "I'll be a pretty courageous man to change the playing XI this Test match after the last one. Unless something happens over the next few days and that can in the world we live but we are going with the same XI," head coach Langer said ahead of the second Test. Skipper Tim Paine said that does not want to think too much about Matthew Wade's batting position once David Warner returns to the Test squad for the ongoing series against India and complimented the left-handed batsman for being flexible enough to bat at any position and perform.

TOSS: The 2nd Test match toss between India vs Australia will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) – December 26, Saturday.

Time: 5 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Paine

Batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS SQUADS

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Will Pucovski.

