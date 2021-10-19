IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Predictions World T20 Warm-up

India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction World T20 Warm-up- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs AUS at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai: In a mouth-watering warm-up clash of ICC T20 World 2021 tournament, two cricketing heavweights – India and Australia will face each other in match no. 14 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Wednesday. The World T20 Warm-up IND vs AUS match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 20. India's preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start as they beat England in the first warm-up game. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday. The tournament will be Virat Kohli's last as skipper in the format besides being the swan-song for head coach Ravi Shastri. On the other hand, Australia too made winning start to their preparations with Josh Inglis hitting two fours in the final over to help his side beat New Zealand by three wickets a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. There was mixed news for Australia in their first warm-up as David Warner's horror run continued after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

TOSS: The World T20 Warm-up toss between India and Australia will take place at 7 PM IST – October 20.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan

Batters – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (VC)

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS Squads

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins.

