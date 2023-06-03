Home

IND Vs AUS: Ex Cricketer Greg Chappell Warns Australia Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of WTC Final 2023

The No.1 ranked side Team India will face mighty Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 at the Oval, on June 7, in England. India will be aiming for a long-awaited ICC victory, but a formidable Australian team stands in their way.

New Delhi: The No.1 ranked side, Team India will face mighty Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 at the Oval, on June 7, in England. The Men in Blue will be aiming for a long-awaited ICC victory, but a formidable Australian team stands in their way. India certainly made things difficult for Australia during the home Test series, but they didn’t play well in the ICC playoffs. Additionally, India has suffered injuries of some of its key players including KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah.

While the captain Rohit Sharma continues to struggle, he is yet to rediscover his mojo with the bat, while experienced batter Ajinkya Rahane returns to the Test team. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are three additional prominent players who will be vital for India in the summit game. Virat Kohli got his mojo back after going through a protracted lean time between 2019 and 2022.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli will score runs for his team this time around, according to former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell. Since the game will be played at the Oval in London and the circumstances will favour him. He said that, in contrast to English bowlers, Australian bowlers might be unable to use the circumstances to their advantage. Furthermore, considering his track record in Australia as well, Chappell added that Kohli enjoys a challenge and would not back down from going toe-to-toe with Australians.

“Virat Kohli was asked a lot of questions in England in 2014 and 2021 by Anderson, Broad and the rest of the English bowlers. They bowled some excellent lines and lengths to him in conditions that suited them. They knew he is the best and lifted themselves up when bowling to him. To think or say that the Australians will be able to do the same from ball one is not correct,” Chappell said at the Backstage with Boria show.

“The English know their own conditions better than anyone else in the world. And Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia. His record is evidence how good he is. He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one,” Chappell said on Backstage with Boria show,” he continued.

The famous Australian continued by predicting that Virat Kohli will benefit from the Oval’s likely heavy bounce. He remarked that if it stayed dry, the outcome would be a wicket that was quite reminiscent of those seen in Australia. He lauded Virat Kohli as a very talented player who has the potential to significantly alter the result of the game.

“The Oval from all of my experience is going to have bounce and it will suit Virat. You have said to me that the weather has stayed dry so far. If the weather continues to stay dry the Oval is as close to an Australian wicket in England as you will ever get. And that will suit Virat. He is a very good player and someone who can make a telling difference,” he concluded.

As the Indian team get ready for the decisive match against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final, Virat Kohli’s form and performance will be closely scrutinised. Through his exceptional skills and fierce zeal, Kohli has frequently demonstrated that he performs well in challenging situations.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

