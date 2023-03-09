Home

Fans Want Rishabh Pant Back as KS Bharat Drops a Dolly During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

After Rishabh Pant's accident, Ishan Kishan has been a regular in the shorter formats of the game and KS Bharat has keep keeping in the longest format.

Fans Want Rishabh Pant Back as KS Bharat Drops a Dolly During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test.

Ahmedabad: The fans were left furious on India wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat after the 29-year old missed an absolute sitter and gave Australian batter Travs Head a second life-line during Day 1 of 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Head after the edging the ball, Bharat had one of the easiest chances to take a catch but he messed it up completely. As a result, the netizens on social media slammed the Gujarat Titans man and demanded injured wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant back to the national team.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans on Twitter:-

KS bharat drop here. You can see he takes a step to the legside. (Second photo) So already he is unbalanced, and then he doesn’t quiet get to the ball, he reaches out (last photo) very tough to take a opposite step then come back in. Technical error #INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7pwSdIPUKu — lucas (@LucasR32sky) March 9, 2023

This Rishabh Pant is better than KS Bharat #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sqRHIWr5Qq — India Wing (@india_wing) March 9, 2023

#INDvsAUS #RohitSharma Rishabh Pant seeing India having WK problem with KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/6UOwAuob9g — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) March 8, 2023

After Rishabh Pant’s accident, Ishan Kishan has been a regular in the shorter formats of the game and KS Bharat has keep keeping in the longest format. But Bharat’s performance hasn’t been worthwhile as a batsman and he needs to up his game sooner or later.

Currently Australia, after Tea are riding on Usman Khawaja’s half-century and India have managed to take four wickets so far in the game.

