Fitness Top Priority For Ravindra Jadeja As India All-Rounder Eyes International Comeback

Ravindra Jadeja is back on the field after nearly five months on the sidelines. He will lead Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja spent five months on sidelines due to a knee injury. (Image: CSK/Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be making his return to competitive cricket after nearly five months when he leads Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy on Tuesday.

Jadeja spent nearly five months on the sildelines after he suffered an knee injury during the Asia Cup last year which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia as well. Following his knee surgery and rehabilitation, the Jadeja is ready to make his presence felt on the field.

“I am feeling good to be back on the field. Very excited. Hopefully it will come good as a team and as an individual also,” Jadeja told reporters in Chennai. The 34-year-old was also named in India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia, but subject for fitness.

Once I am 100 per cent fit, I will work more on my skills: Ravindra Jadeja.#RavindraJadeja #RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/N2Fts1XOkT — Abdullah Neaz (@Abdullah__Neaz) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the southpaw’s main priority is to gain 100 per cent match fitness and then work on sharpening his skills. India play their first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February 9.

“…See my first priority is to get on the field and be fit…100 per cent fit. Once I am 100 per cent fit, I will work more on my skills, whether it is batting or bowling. Now, my first priority is fitness…” he said.

Jadeja has been practicing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the past three weeks but admits nothing is better than playing an actual match. “I was at the NCA for 20 days. I was doing batting and bowling. Match scenario is different.

“I wanted one game before the Australia series, that’s why I am here,” he said ahead of Saurashtra’s final group B match.