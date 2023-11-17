Home

IND vs AUS: Flight Fare Spikes Up To Rs 33,000 For One-Way Journey To Ahmedabad Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023 Final

It is understandable that the craze has prompted in the hospitality sector to increase their rates but as a result, this would be a big headache for the common fans to cope up with.

Rohit Sharma's India face Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: We are just two days away from the grand finale of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and Australia and fans from all around the world will be heading towards Ahmedabad to grace the summit clash. Specially in India, the Men in Blue fans are currently logging into booking apps to get a flight ticket to Gujarat. But they’ll be surely taken aback as the flight fares has skyrocketed amidst the demand and craze for the biggest cricketing clash.

As on Thursday evening, an average one-way fare starts at 5700 INR from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad and the same ticket was going at a whopping rate of 33,000 INR.

Despite Indigo operating as many as six direct flights on Saturday but still there is no reduction in prices.

A 9 PM Indigo flight currently stands at 32,999 INR on Saturday and the cheapest fare is the 7 pm departure on the same day, which stands at 26,999 INR.

There is not only a surge in flights, when it comes to hotel booking. The average one-day fare at standard hotels is going at a rate of 10,000 and the luxury ones are charging as high as 1 lakh INR.

Rohit Sharma-led India stormed into the final on the back of a 10-match winning streak. Australia on the other, edged South Africa by 7 wickets to reach their record 8th Final. Both of the teams are meeting at the 50-over World Cup final after a period of 20 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.