Home

Sports

Former India Legend Calls Pat Cummins And Co ‘Duplicate’ After Australia Go 0-2 Down In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former India Legend Calls Pat Cummins And Co ‘Duplicate’ After Australia Go 0-2 Down In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Australia have lost both their Test matches against India inside three days in the BGT so far. The thir Test is in Indore from March 1.

Harbhajan Singh (L) and Pat Cummins. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has brutally roasted the current Australian team touring India by calling them ‘duplicate’. Harbhajan’s comments come in after Australia lost the opening two Tests against India inside three days in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

While India won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs before thrashing the visitors by six wickets in the second at Feroz Shah Kotla. The twin losses also ensured India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth successive time.

You may like to read

“Australia practiced against Ravichandran Ashwin’s duplicate, but I feel the Australian team itself is a duplicate one. Their mindset is such that they are only focusing on negative things,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying to Sports Tak.

“They created so much confusion that they lost the game even before the first ball was bowled. It doesn’t seem like they have done any preparation for this tour. Looking at their performance, I think the only thing they practiced was getting out,” he added.

Notably, the Australian team management, especially head coach Andrew McDonald, refused to have any tour games before the start of the series. The move backfired. Popularly known as ‘Turbanator’ due to his bowling exploits during his playing days, Harbhajan also opined that if it had been a 10-match series, the visitors would have lost in all of them.

He is also confident of India completing a 4-0 whitewash. “I have absolutely no doubt that India will win 4-0. Even if it was a 10-match series, India would beat Australia 10-0 because this Australian team doesn’t have any firepower. If there is something on the pitch, they throw their wickets from the dressing room itself,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.