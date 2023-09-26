Home

Sports

IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch Live Telecast On Mobile And TV of 3rd ODI

IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch Live Telecast On Mobile And TV of 3rd ODI

IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Free Live Telecast (Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD, Sports18 1 HD and JioCinema app) on Mobile and on TV In India.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming 3rd ODI: All You Need To Know

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming: India will lock horns against Australia for the 3rd ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also making a comeback and India will look for a historic win against the visitors to whitewash the series. This will be the last international performance for both teams ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. After this series, both team will play their opener clash against each other on October 8 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and How to watch Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Match On Mobile and on TV In India:

When is the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Australia will played on Sunday, September 24.

You may like to read

When will India vs Australia 3rd ODI match start?

The third ODI between India and Australia will start at 1.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gujarat will host the 3rd ODI between India and Australia.

Watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match Free Live Telecats Channels on Mobile and TV in India?

Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD will broadcast the 3rd ODI match live between India and Australia.

How to watch the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match Live Telecast Free in India?

The Free live telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES