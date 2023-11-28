Home

Ind vs Aus: Glenn Maxwell is Now Tied With Rohit Sharma For Most T20I Centuries

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: With the century, Maxwell also matched India captain Rohit Sharma for the most number of T20I centuries.

Guwahati: Glenn Maxwell was like a man possessed in Guwahati on Tuesday as he single-handedly took Australia over the line in a nail-biting third T20I to keep their hopes alive. Maxwell hit a breathtaking 104* off 48 balls to bring up his fourth T20I century. With the century, Maxwell also matched India captain Rohit Sharma for the most number of T20I centuries. It is surely a feat Maxwell will savor.

