IND Vs AUS: Greg Chappell Explains Why Australia Stand Great Chance To Win Border Gavaskar Trophy

India are scheduled to play four Tests against India in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Melbourne: Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell feels that injuries to key Indian players like Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant provide Australia a great chance to win the four-match Test series that starts next week.

India will be missing the services of swashbuckling keeper-batter Pant, who is ruled out for majority of the year after his horrific car accident, while pace ace Bumrah (back injury) does not figure in the Indian squad for the first two Tests.

“Australia can win this series. India are more vulnerable at home than they have been for some time due to injuries to key players like Rishbah Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. They will rely heavily on Virat Kohli,” Chappell wrote in for ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

Premier spin-bowling all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, who was out for few months due to a knee injury has returned to action last month in Ranji Trophy and bagged a seven-for in his comeback game for Saurashtra. He has been named in the Indian squad for first two Tests.

“Visiting teams are often fooled by a game that seems to be going nowhere but suddenly changes at a frenetic pace. The Indians are used to this, so Australia will need to adapt quickly with mind, bat and ball,” added the former India coach.

Australia have brought in finger-spinner Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon and uncapped Todd Murphy. Chappell preferred Agar over Lyon against India.

“Should the pitches favour spin, which is more likely, I expect Ashton Agar to get the nod because finger spin is considered to be more accurate,” said the 74-year-old Chappell who scored 7110 runs from 87 Tests with an impressive average of 53.86 between 1970 and 1984.

“Anil Kumble who took 619 wickets in Test cricket, rarely strayed off the straight and narrow. His stock in trade were fast, flat leg breaks which were always threatening the stumps. Batters knew if they missed, they were in trouble. Jadeja’s stock in trade is similarly unerring.

“Agar has got to emulate their roles. One bowler leaking runs will be the difference in a tight contest,” added Chappell. Under Pat Cummins, Australia have had a fine rin and are in search of their first series win in India since 2004.

Australia last Test win against India on Indian soil was in 2017. India lost that Test in Pune before winning the next two. Meanwhile, India, on the other hand, have not lost at home for more than a decade and have a record streak of winning 15 series.