IND Vs AUS: Gundappa Viswanath Warns Rohit Sharma’s Men Before ODI World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia

Inda are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. The India vs Australia final on Sunday is a repeat of 2003 final at Wanderers in South Africa.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during team's training session in Ahmedabad. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gundappa Viswanath has warned Rohit Sharma’s men to not expect a ‘cakewalk’ in the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue have been the most dominant side in the tournament so far with zero losses. On the other hand, Australia started with two losses but have been simply unstoppable since then.

Viswanath, who was a part of India’s 1975 and 1979 World Cup squads, opined that the Australian opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head can rattle any opposition on their day, and India can’t take anything for granted.

“Australia’s batting is quite good. David Warner and Travis Head can destroy any bowler and with Mitchell Marsh, and (Steve) Smith, if Maxwell comes good, it is a balanced side. So can’t say that India can (win),” Viswanath told PTI.

With 528 runs including two centuries, Warner is sixth among top run-getters in this edition while Head and Marsh also smacked a hundred each in the competition. Maxwell’s 201 not out against Afghanistan has been the highlight for Australia in this tournament.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have hunted in groups in this World Cup. Be it in batting or bowling, the Indian players have maintained consistency in all departments throughout and Sunday will be no different.

If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma soar at the top in batting, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have given the team balance with crucial knocks consistently. In bowling, Mohammed Shami is leading the pack with 23 wickets from six games.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive too. “I mean, India should win but you can’t take it for granted. It won’t be a cakewalk. If Australia gets an inch they won’t leave it, that is their hallmark. Till the last ball, they will fight.

“So, it is going to be one hell of a match. It is going to be a terrific match. India playing in India, and especially like the way they are playing in all departments, this gives a lot of hope to the fans,” added Vishwanath.

Most importantly, Vishwanath lauded the Indian players for keeping faith in their abilities and not panicking during crunch situations. “Sometimes you lose faith when you see a big partnership of opposition but that time also they kept their head high, that’s an a terrific approach.

“We managed to carry on with five bowlers and never felt the need for a sixth bowler. Terrific approach, terrific consistency and everyone knows their job, all the batters are doing well, and bowling and captaincy are also good. So, one more game to go,” he added.

