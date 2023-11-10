Home

The BCCI source told that Pandya can return during the South Africa series. The decision will be made by the NCA Sports Science team.

IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya To Miss Australia T20I Series, Suryakumar Yadav To Be Named Replacement - Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya will be missing the T20I series against Australia, right after the ICC World Cup 2023. As per a report by News18, Pandya, who suffered an ankle injury during the game against Bangladesh still hasn’t recover from his ligament tear and is all set out to miss out the 5-match T20I series.

“There is some time before Hardik can be declared fit and available for selection. It would be more practical for him to try and complete his rehabilitation with a possible ‘RTP’ (return to play) during SA series. It will certainly be NCA Sports science team’s call,” a source from the BCCI was quoted saying by News18.

The report also mentioned about Pandya’s possible replacement, Suryakumar Yadav. If the Gujarat Titans’ captain is not able to recover on time, then Yadav will come in as a permanent replacement. Ruturaj Yadav will also be in fray as the second-best choice in place of Hardik.

As soon after Hardik’s omission was announced, pacer Prasidh Krishna was named as his replacement for the remainder of the World Cup.

In the ongoing, ICC World Cup 2023, India have already booked their place in the semis with a game in hand. They are currently on an 8-match unbeaten streak and is most likely to face New Zealand in the last 4 stage.

The Men in Blue play Netherlands on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

