Mohali: T20 specialist Harshal Patel has made a comeback to the national side after having to miss games due to an injury. Patel recently lavished praise on coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma for being supportive during his difficult period and most importantly believing in him. Patel admitted that the support has helped take the pressure off him.Also Read - 'Virat Kohli Has Now Confirmed...' - John Buchanan Ahead of Ind-Aus T20I Series

“They (India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma) have been nothing but supportive. It does take a bit of pressure off you. Because sometimes people make foolish decisions when they’re returning to play. They’re either trying to do too much or trying to push too hard because they feel that their place is in danger or for whatever reason,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“But if you know for a fact that the team management will remember what you’ve done prior to getting injured, and those performances and contributions are not forgotten, then that gives you a sense of calm or comfort that once you go back into the team-obviously you will have to perform again and again and that goes for every single cricketer-you know that you will hold that place in the team,” he added.

Given his experience in the shortest format, Patel would be a key bowler for India in the much-awaited T20 World Cup in Australia. He could be used as a death-over bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah in the marquee event. India would surely be one of the favourites to win the trophy.