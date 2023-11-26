Home

IND vs AUS: ‘Have Been Asked To Express Myself’, Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Suryakumar Yadav, VVS Laxman’s Message After Win In 2nd T20I

Team India defeated Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav-led . The Men in Blue are leading the series by 2-0 now. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal received the player of the match for his astonishing knock.

The young batter revealed that he has been asked to play freely and express himself by Surya and coach VVS Laxman. He said “It was really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. Was trying to be fearless. I was sure of my decisions. I have been told by Surya bhai and VVS sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself. For me, what I think I can develop and not think about anything else.”

“I am still learning. It was my mistake in the last game and said sorry to Ruturaj. Accepted was my mistake. Rutu bhai is so humble and very caring. I really worked on my fitness. I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on. I believe in my practice sessions,” he added.

Opener Jaiswal led the charge of India’s young brigade with a sparkling 53 off 25 balls, guiding India to a massive 235 for four in the company of Ishan (52 off 32 balls) and Gaikwad (58 off 43 balls).

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) then muffled the Australian top-order with two quick blows, and the visitors were eventually limited to 191 for nine despite aggressive knocks by Tim David (37 off 22 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (45 off 25 balls).

Pacer Prasidh Krishna grabbed three wickets to accentuate Australia’s fall as they lost five wickets for 16 runs.

Suryakumar said the players have been taking responsibility against a tough side like Australia and that has made his leadership role a lot easier.

“The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them to be prepared to bat first here,” he said.

Suryakumar was pleased to see the maturity shown by Rinku Singh at the death overs while playing useful cameos twice in as many matches.

“When I saw Rinku come in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant. It reminded me of someone. Everyone knows the answer,” said Suryakumar, with the reference obviously pointing to the legendary MS Dhoni.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.