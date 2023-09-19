Home

New Delhi: Former Indian off-spinner and 2007 World T20I and 2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has raised a question on Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel for not picking Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the Men in Blue squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia at home. The series will start on 22nd September and will be played till 27th September.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia, the BCCI announced on September 18, Monday. In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will be leading the side. However, the BCCI has named the World Cup-bound 15-member squad for the third ODI against Australia. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to the side for the first two ODIs. Asia Cup 2023 Man of the Series Kuldeep Yadav is also rested for the first two 50-over games.

In the latest video shared on his YouTube channel, Former Indian player Harbhajan Singh was unsure why Chahal hadn’t been picked. He said “Yuzvendra Chahal should have been here. He has not been given an opportunity. It is beyond my understanding. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don’t know.

“If we talk only about skill, his name should have been there in this team because a lot of Team India players are resting,” Harbhajan Singh said.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

