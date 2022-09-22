Hyderabad: Cricket is a religion in India and there is no denying that. The amount of fandom cricketers enjoy is surreal. On Thursday, an unfortunate incident took place at the Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad, which is a testament to the kind of madness the game generates. Fans had gathered outside the Gymkhana ground to collect tickets for the upcoming third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium. Things went out of control and the cops had to resort to lathicharge on the fans. A clip of the incident has surfaced on social space and is doing the rounds.Also Read - Nagpur Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they’re getting such treatment. pic.twitter.com/OIP96BClOH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, after losing the T20I opener against Australia, the India side will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Maharashtra. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is playing with the T20 World Cup 2022 squad but in the first game star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was not in the playing XI. The thrashing of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar by the Australian batters in the death overs has re-ignited concerns over India’s bowling having the arsenal to do well in the death overs.

India will hope they can win the second game and keep the series alive and address the concerns that exist.