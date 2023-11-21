Home

Sports

IND vs AUS: ”I Apologise”, David Warner Replies To Heart-Broken Indian Fan On Twitter X After ICC World Cup 2023 Final

IND vs AUS: ”I Apologise”, David Warner Replies To Heart-Broken Indian Fan On Twitter X After ICC World Cup 2023 Final

India were the clear favourites heading into the match and the loss sent shockwaves throughout the country as the Men in Blue were expected to win the cup, having beaten the Aussies earlier in the league phase and were enjoying a 10-match unbeaten streak.

David Warner playing for Australia during the ICC World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Australia star batter, David Warner on Monday ‘apologised’ to an Indian fan on Twitter X following India’s heart-breaking loss in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final against the Aussies on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trending Now

A day where Australia outplayed India in all departments of the game, the host nation managed to put up only 240 runs on the board batting first. The Aussies did have a shaky start in the beginning losing three wickets but then Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an important partnership with the former scoring a well-deserved 120-ball 137 to guide the Pat Cummins-led side home.

You may like to read

India were the clear favourites heading into the match and the loss sent shockwaves throughout the country as the Men in Blue were expected to win the cup, having beaten the Aussies earlier in the league phase and were enjoying a 10-match unbeaten streak.

A dejected Indian fan took to Twitter X and mentioned Warner for breaking his heart. Warner has a big fan following in India and the Australian has always voiced his love for India and Indian movies.

The 37-year old apologised to the fan and praised the Indians for hosting a successful event.

”I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all”, Warner replied.

I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all https://t.co/5XUgHgop6b — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 20, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.