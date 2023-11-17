Home

IND vs AUS: ”I Try To Land It In Wicket-Taking Zone”, Mohammed Shami Opens Up On ICC World Cup 2023 Heroics Ahead Of Final Clash

Shami has been India's go-to bowler in the World Cup, where he is currently the side's top wicket-taker, scalping 23 wickets in six matches.

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket during an ICC World Cup 2023 match. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad, Nov 17: Star India pacer, Mohammed Shami is in the form of his life and his heroics has now sent the Men in Blue to their 4th ICC World Cup Final, where they will face Australia at the summit clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shami is currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 wickets. His career best haul of 7/57 in the semi-final against New Zealand won everyone’s hearts in the country. He has a total of 3 fifers and a solitary four-for so far in the tournament.

On asked about his secret to success, Shami said that he always try to bowl in wicket-taking zones, where there is a possibility of taking wickets.

“I always look at what the situation is, how the pitch and the ball are behaving and if the ball is swinging or not,” Shami told Star Sports.

“And, if the ball is not swinging, I try and bowl stump to stump while trying to land it in a zone where the ball can catch an edge of the batters (when they) are driving.” Shami missed the initial four matches of the World Cup, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being the preferred pacer in the team before an ankle injury ruled him out for the remainder of the competition.

Since then, Shami has been phenomenal with his pace and seam, getting the ball to move in every condition.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also believes that Shami will have a significant role to play in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“The very first ball, if he (Shami) is sprinting in, (I wish) good luck to the batters. The seam presentation, the way the ball lands… What he has done in this World Cup is to consistently hit the right lengths,” he said during an event in Chennai on Friday.

“Even in Mumbai, he was troubling the batsmen with his skills. Not many got the ball to move around, but he got to do it and got the outside edges,” added Shastri.

(With Inputs From PTI)

