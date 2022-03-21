New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, congratulated Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for a clinical performance put by the Australia women’s team against India women on 19th March in the ongoing ICC Women’s world cup 2022. Modi and Morrison interacted during the virtual summit on Monday.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Had a Chat With Mithali Raj to Score 4-5 Runs An Over, Says Yastika Bhatia

“Many congratulations to you for the excellent performance of the Australian women’s cricket team in the Cricket World Cup,” said Modi adding that in Saturday’s match, Australia won, but the tournament is not yet over. My best wishes to the teams of both the countries,” the Indian Prime Minister said during his address at the second India-Australia virtual summit. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami All Set to Make Her 200th ODI Appearance Against Australia

Australia entered the semifinals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a six-wicket win over India at Eden Park in Auckland in New Zealand on Saturday. With two games to go – one with South Africa and another with Bangladesh, Australia have the luxury to rest their key players, if they choose to do so, ahead of the knockout stages. Also Read - Women's World Cup: We're Just Going To Go And Play Our A-Game, Says Shamilia Connell

India posted a competitive 277/7 in 50 overs but Australia chased down the total with three balls to spare. With the win, Australia also broke the record for the highest successful run-chase in Women’s World Cup history, surpassing the one they set against Sri Lanka in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Currently, India stands fourth with two wins in five games. While India’s wins came against Pakistan and West Indies, the team lost to England, New Zealand and Australia.

India now have to win the remaining two games and hope for a few results to go their way if they are to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Inputs from IANS