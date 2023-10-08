Home

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: David Warner Surpasses Tendulkar’s Record, Becomes Fastest To Reach 1000 ODI World Cup Runs

Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs in their first match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: David Warner Surpasses Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest To Reach 1000 ODI World Cup Runs. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai, Oct 8: Australia opener David Warner became the fastest to score 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup history. Warner surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers’ record of 20 innings and achieved the feat in 19 innings playing against India, here on Sunday.

Known for his aggressive batting style, Warner has consistently delivered outstanding performances, making him one of the most celebrated players in the cricket world.

However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is not far from the Australian and needs only 22 runs to take the feat under his belt. He has scored 978 runs in 17 ODI innings and will be seen opening the batting for India in the second inning and will eye to snatch the record from Warner.

Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs.

Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.

Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while local lad Ravichandran Ashwin had a scalp to his name as spinners took six wickets in their 30 overs combined at an economy rate of 3.47 and triggered an Australian collapse, with all three pacers amongst the wickets too.

For Australia, who played 173 dot balls in their innings, Steven Smith and David Warner managed to make 46 and 41 respectively. But there was no noteworthy knock from the rest of the batters until Mitchell Starc hit two fours and a six in his late cameo of 28. India now need 200 to get their campaign off to a winning start.

(With Inputs From IANS)

