IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Closing Ceremony Details – All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the closing ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the World Cup Final between India and Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Just two days left for the ICC World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia as the cricketing fans just can’t keep themselves calm for the biggest cricketing spectacle on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest cricket cauldron in the world.

The 45-day tournament will finally come to a close and a closing ceremony will be conducted for the entertainment of the fans. The ceremony will be of 4-part, which will be conducted before and during the course of the summit clash. The match will start at 2 PM IST.

The Suryakiran Acrobatic Team of the Indian Airforce will kick-start with an air show at 12:30 PM IST for 10 minutes. For the first time ever – an enthralling 9 hawk acrobatic display over the Narendra Modi Stadium in sync with music that pays tribute to the ‘New India’ will be conducted. The team will be lead by Flight Commander and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commander, Sidesh Karthik. The flights will take off from Ahmedabad airport and will do vertical air show above Narendra Modi Stadium.

At the half-time break around 5:30 PM IST, there will be a felicitation ceremony of all the ICC World Cup winning captains. They will be presented with a special blazer. 20 sec reel highlights of their winning moment along with the ever-changing ICC Men’s CWC Trophy play out on the big screen as every Champion walks onto the field of play. The captains will recount their World Cup triumph in conversation with a designated BCCI/Star anchor.

Bollywood music director, Pritam and his entourage of 500 + dancers will enthral the crowd with their musical performance.

During the second drinks break of the second innings, there will be a laser show for 90 seconds, which will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Lastly, the champions will be greeted with fireworks and aerial show by drones after the completion of the match.

