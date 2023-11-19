Home

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Iceland Cricket Trolls Steve Smith For Not Taking DRS – Check Tweet

Experienced Australian batter, Steve Smith was on the receiving end of trolls after he refused to take DRS of his LBW dismissal.

Iceland Cricket logo and Steve Smith. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Iceland Cricket, known for social media trolls on the internet has taken a big dig at Australian batter, Steve Smith for not taking DRS for his LBW dismissal, which was actually not-out after looking at the broadcaster replay.

The wicket-taker was Bumrah and Smith failed to get his front foot out. The ball eventually wrapped him on his pads and the umpire raised his finger. Smith looked at the non-striker, who did not ask him to take the DRS. But the replays showed that the impact was outside and unfortunately, Smith did not take the DRS.

”Steve Smith clearly believed the rumours that the Indian DRS gives every lbw out if it’s a non Indian batter”, Iceland Cricket wrote on Twitter X.

Steve Smith clearly believed the rumours that the Indian DRS gives every lbw out if it’s a non Indian batter. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 19, 2023

Smith was sent back to the pavilion for a paltry score of only 4 runs.

David Warner and Travis Head went after the in-form pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, who was given the new ball for the first time in the competition with the hosts desperate for wickets.

Bumrah had his outswinger going from ball one against the left-handed pair and induced an outside edge from Warner’s bat that went through Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in the slips.

Warner fell in the second over of the innings while chasing a wide ball from Shami, who struck after starting his spell with a wide.

Mitchell Marsh too showed aggressive intent and after putting away Shami for a six and four, got an under edge while going for the cut off a wide one from Bumrah.

Currently, Australia are now at 135/3 after 25 overs of play with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

