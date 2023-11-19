Top Recommended Stories

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Indian Fans Celebrate In London As Mohammed Shami Removes David Warner – WATCH Viral Video

Indian fans went berserk when Shami removed Warner early in the run-chase.

Published: November 19, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian fans celebrate David Warner's wicket taken by Shami. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: India didn’t put up a big score in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they managed to put up only 240 runs on the board. But the Indian fans were ecstatic, when Mohammed Shami sent David Warner back to the pavilion.

