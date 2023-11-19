By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Indian Fans Celebrate In London As Mohammed Shami Removes David Warner – WATCH Viral Video
Indian fans went berserk when Shami removed Warner early in the run-chase.
Ahmedabad: India didn’t put up a big score in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they managed to put up only 240 runs on the board. But the Indian fans were ecstatic, when Mohammed Shami sent David Warner back to the pavilion.
