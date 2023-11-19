Home

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: List Of Award Winners, Prize Money

Here's a look at the list of individual winners from the big-ticket event and distribution of prize money.

Australia, Champions of the World for a record 6th time. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Australia did what Australia does best as they beat India by 6 wickets to clinch their record 6th title in the 13th edition of the ICC World Cup on Sunday in front of a record capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, India huffed and puffed to put up a total of 240 runs on the board and the Aussies in reply, chased down the target in 43 overs. Australian bowlers and fielders produced wonderful efforts and Travis Head registered a hundred for ages as Pat Cummins’ side broke a billion Indian hearts to win their overall seventh World Cup.

Head was everything Indian batters weren’t in the middle-overs. The South Australian was forceful against spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who were expected to lead India’s riposte. He smashed them around using those pick-up shots over mid-on.

In fact, Head smoked 15 fours, two more than the whole Indian team managed in the match. Indian bowlers were just headless against him.

As the tournament now comes to a close after a 45-day toil, let’s look at the list of individual winners from the big-ticket event and distribution of prize money.

Virat Kohli with the Player Of The Tournament award. The pain behind that smile. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oVZLLhIQe6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

Forever etched in history 😍#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ofHuu9mVY0 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 19, 2023

AWARDS

MOST RUNS and PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT- Virat Kohli

MOST WICKETS – Mohammed Shami

PRIZE MONEY

The ICC allocated a pool of US$10 million in prize money for the tournament, which is 83 cr in INR. The winning team, Australia will receive $4,000,000, which is 33 cr INR. The runner-up, India will get $2,000,000, which is 16.65 cr INR. The losing semi-finalists will get $1,600,000 (13 cr). Teams that didn’t pass the league stage will receive $100,000 (83 lakhs INR) and the winner of each league stage match will get $40,000 (33 lakhs INR).

