IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: List Of Award Winners, Prize Money
Here's a look at the list of individual winners from the big-ticket event and distribution of prize money.
Ahmedabad: Australia did what Australia does best as they beat India by 6 wickets to clinch their record 6th title in the 13th edition of the ICC World Cup on Sunday in front of a record capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Batting first, India huffed and puffed to put up a total of 240 runs on the board and the Aussies in reply, chased down the target in 43 overs. Australian bowlers and fielders produced wonderful efforts and Travis Head registered a hundred for ages as Pat Cummins’ side broke a billion Indian hearts to win their overall seventh World Cup.
Head was everything Indian batters weren’t in the middle-overs. The South Australian was forceful against spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who were expected to lead India’s riposte. He smashed them around using those pick-up shots over mid-on.
In fact, Head smoked 15 fours, two more than the whole Indian team managed in the match. Indian bowlers were just headless against him.
As the tournament now comes to a close after a 45-day toil, let’s look at the list of individual winners from the big-ticket event and distribution of prize money.
Virat Kohli with the Player Of The Tournament award.
AWARDS
MOST RUNS and PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT- Virat Kohli
MOST WICKETS – Mohammed Shami
PRIZE MONEY
The ICC allocated a pool of US$10 million in prize money for the tournament, which is 83 cr in INR. The winning team, Australia will receive $4,000,000, which is 33 cr INR. The runner-up, India will get $2,000,000, which is 16.65 cr INR. The losing semi-finalists will get $1,600,000 (13 cr). Teams that didn’t pass the league stage will receive $100,000 (83 lakhs INR) and the winner of each league stage match will get $40,000 (33 lakhs INR).
