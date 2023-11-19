Home

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma In Tears After India Lose To Australia By 6 Wickets

It was a sorry scene for the Indian fans as captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Siraj broke down after the 6-wicket loss in the World Cup Final.

Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma in tears after the World Cup Final. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: India captain, Rohit Sharma and star pacer, Mohammed Siraj broke down in tears on Sunday after the losing ICC World Cup 2023 Final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

