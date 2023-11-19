By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma In Tears After India Lose To Australia By 6 Wickets
Ahmedabad: India captain, Rohit Sharma and star pacer, Mohammed Siraj broke down in tears on Sunday after the losing ICC World Cup 2023 Final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
