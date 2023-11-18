Top Recommended Stories

  • IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma Recounts 2011 Miss, Reflects On Leading India In 2023 Summit Clash

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma Recounts 2011 Miss, Reflects On Leading India In 2023 Summit Clash

The final starts at 2 PM IST onwards at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Published: November 18, 2023 6:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma at the press conference on Saturday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain, Rohit Sharma recounted his 2011 World Cup miss and and now he is very happy to lead the national team in the final, something which he never dreamt of.

“It was a very emotional and hard time in 2011 but I am very happy at this stage, I never thought I will lead the team in a final but if you wish, that will happen – I just wanted to create good space in the team”, Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

The Mumbai Indians man was also happy with the environment created by him and head coach Rahul Dravid and the result is that the players have responded really well.

“I am very happy about the environment created by me & Rahul Bhai – players have responded well, without worrying about the outside noise or scores of a particular match”, the 36-year old said.

”The role of Dravid is massive, the role clarity of each player – to give him that freedom & liberty for players – he stand up for players, after the 2022 WC, he backed the players & that says everything about him”, he further added.

India have reached the final of the ODI World Cup after a gap of 12 years and Rohit revealed that they started preparing for this tournament since 2021. The team had identified the players and the roles were laid down.

”We started the preparation for this World Cup 2 years ago, we had the role clarity and identified the players for each role”, he told.

The final starts at 2 PM IST onwards at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

