IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Sunil Gavaskar Feels Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal Can Be Game’s Turning Point

Rohit Sharma's dismissal can be a curse for the Indian team in the ICC World Cup Final 2023.

Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Former India captain and legendary batter, Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the Indian innings could well be the turning point in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

That could well be the turning point. Rohit Sharma was looking so good. Again that’s the way he plays his game. I thought with a six and a boundary – 10 runs already in that over. Maybe he should have not gone for that shot. I know that if he had connected it and hit it for a six, we all would have stood up and applauded it. But there was always that 5th bowler that they could target. And there was no rush at that stage,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Rohit lives by sword From the beginning of the tournament, Rohit batted only in one gear, evidenced by his strike-rate of 126. On this day, the Mumbaikar made runs at 151. His strategy was clear, blunt the Aussie new ball bowlers and the skipper blasted two sixes off pacer Josh Hazlewood to give early momentum to his side.

But Rohit’s innings did not bloom into something bigger. His effort to hoist off-spinner Glenn Maxwell over the ring ended when Travis Head took a lovely running-diving catch towards sweeper cover. Australia snapped India’s march too for that moment.

Aiming to get their third Men’s ODI World Cup title, India were bowled out for 240 by a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from Australia. Mitchell Starc took 3-55 while Australia captain Pat Cummins picked 2-34.

Aiming to get their third Men's ODI World Cup title, India were bowled out for 240 by a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from Australia. Mitchell Starc took 3-55 while Australia captain Pat Cummins picked 2-34.