Home

Sports

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Yuvraj Singh Issues Warning To Rohit Sharma and Co Ahead Of Summit Clash

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Yuvraj Singh Issues Warning To Rohit Sharma and Co Ahead Of Summit Clash

The ex all-rounder has tipped the Indian side to win the title and said that the Men in Blue are playing like the Australian team of 2003.

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Host India will take on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium and former India cricketer and 2-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh feels that the Men in Blue despite of being favourites of the competition can lose the summit clash if few things are not kept in check.

Trending Now

As per the legendary cricketer, he feels that India can lose by their own mistakes only, something which has eluded the national team in the past. According to the 41-year old, the top three batters of the host nation need to step up if they have any chance of winning the clash.

You may like to read

“India can lose the final by their own mistakes. We have seen this in the past. The top three batters are very important. If they score runs, Australia have no chance. But if the Aussies manage to get rid of our top three, India will be under pressure. It will be interesting to see how the middle-order handles the situation,” he said on Aaj Tak.

The ex all-rounder also said that India are playing like the Australia team of 2003 and just like them they will going into the final on the back of an unbeaten run. He has obviously tipped the Indian side to win the title.

“India are playing cricket in a similar fashion like we saw from Australia in 2003. They were undefeated and met us in the final. Now, India are undefeated and will play Australia in the final. India are looking strong and can win the World Cup,” Yuvi added.

“Rohit Sharma plays for the team and is a good leader. He has made good bowling changes,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.