IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Bags Unwanted Record, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag In Low-Scorer List

Ahmedabad: Star Indian batter, Shubman Gill bagged an unwanted record on Sunday at the ICC World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag in woeful list.

All of the above mentioned legends have scored single digits scores in the respective finals of the ODI World Cup and the young batter, Gill has followed suit by registering only 4 runs.

