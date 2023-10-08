Home

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Wake Me Up When It’s Over’, Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls Virat Kohli’s Dropped Catch By Mitchell Marsh

Ashwin finished with figures 10-34-1 as India romped to a 7-wicket over Australia in their opening match of the showpiece event.

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Wake Me Up When It's Over', Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls Virat Kohli's Dropped Catch By Mitchell Marsh. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: During the India-Australia match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin ran outside the dressing room, when Virat Kohli’s shot went up in the air but the off-spinner breathed a sigh of relief when Mitchell Marsh dropped the RCB man’s catch.

“When I saw Virat Kohli’s catch in the air, I ran outside the dressing room and was thinking ‘wake me up when it’s over’. I went back to the dressing room and the crowd erupted. I stayed in the same place for the entire game. My legs are actually in pain now”, Ashwin said to the tournament broadcasters after the match.

Ashwin finished with figures 10-34-1 as India romped to a 6-wicket victory over Australia in their opening match of the showpiece event.

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powered India’s chase of 200 after the home team lost three wickets with just two runs on the board. Thanks to Kohli and Rahul’s 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket, India completed the task in 41.2 overs.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 199 following a disciplined effort with the ball.

Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn’t go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30th over.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) did the bulk of the damage with his middle over blows.

Steven Smith top-scored for the Aussies with 46 off 71 balls, while David Warner made 41 from 52 balls.

Brief scores: .

Australia: 199 all out in 49.3 overs (Steven Smith 46, David Warner 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/38, Kuldeep Yadav 2/42, Jasprit Bumrah 2/35).

India: 201/4 in 41.2 overs (Virat Kohli 85, KL Rahul 97 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/38)

