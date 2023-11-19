Home

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Why Losing The Toss Is A Boon For Rohit Sharma And Co ?

The toss loss for the Men in Blue could bring good luck in the Final.

India captain, Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: India might have lost the toss just before the start of the match against Australia at the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium but this loss means good for Rohit Sharma and co due to a past record at the 50-over summit clash.

Historically, the Men in Blue have gone onto win the World title, whenever they’ve lost the toss in the final.

