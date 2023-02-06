Home

IND vs AUS: Iceland Cricket Takes A Hilarious ‘PATHAAN’ Dig At Australia Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi: Much-awaited India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to start on February 09 in Nagpur. The series is important for Rohit Sharma-led India as it is the gateway for team India to reach in World Test Championship final for the second time in a row.

Pat Cummins-led Australia has decided not to play a practice match ahead of the tour. Australia will be without Michell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as both of them are out of the first test due to an injury.

Iceland cricket, who is very popular in sarcastic tweets, has mocked Australia while giving a Shahrukh Khan’s latest movie Pathan reference. “Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the B Parad s cinema in Reykjav k. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies,” Iceland cricket wrote on Twitter.

Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the Bíó Paradís cinema in Reykjavík. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 5, 2023

The SRK blockbuster Pathaan has taken the Box office by storm with record shattering numbers.

India vs Australia Squads:

India (for first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav. Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner