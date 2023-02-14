Home

IND Vs AUS: India Batter Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Be Rushed For Second Test Against Australia

Shreyas Iyer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a lower back injury.

Shreyas Iyer had suffered a lower back injury. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to play in the second Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting from Friday as the star India batter is still doing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Iyer, who missed the first Test due to a lower back injury posted few videos of his intense rehab programme at the NCA under trainer S Rajnikanth. According to the BCCI rules, a player has to play atleast some sort of domestic match before returning to the international arena.

Weathering the storm my own way 🪄 pic.twitter.com/9cFqwrwRSw — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 9, 2023

With no competitive cricket for a month now for Iyer, it is unlikely that the right-hander will be directly thrown into the second Test at Ferozshah Kotla. The Rest of India will play Madhya Pradesh in Irani Cup from Match 1-5 and it will be interesting to see if Iyer is named in the ROI squad.

As far as the series stands, India are 1-0 up after winning the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. Rohit Sharma scored a century while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Aswin took five wickets each in that match. There were other useful contributions also from Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami.

