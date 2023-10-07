Home

India Can Afford To Play Three Spinners Vs Australia, Says Rohit Sharma Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023 Opener

India are likely to play Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja against Australia in Chepauk in ODI World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma speaks during the pre-match press meet on Saturday. (Image: X)

Chennai: India captain Rohit Sharma hinted the Men in Blue can field three specialist spinners against Australia keeping Hardik Pandya as a pure all-rounder on Sunday at Chepauk which at times could offer a tacky surface. The Chennai pitch has always been on the slower side and playing the troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja could certainly help the hosts and prove to be the game-changer.

Asked if he is game on playing the troika of slow operators, Rohit replied: “Yeah, I mean that’s the luxury we have where we can afford to play three spinners because I don’t really consider Hardik Pandya as just a seamer,” said Rohit in his pre-match press meet.

“He (Hardik) is a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So, that gives us an advantage. That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well. So, there’s a possibility of that,” he added.

Playing Ashwin will also give India his batting advantage at No.8. “It gives us that balance; gives us that number eight batting option as well. We have to come here again tomorrow afternoon and see what the pitch looks like but yeah, three spinners is definitely an option,” said Rohit.

With Shubman Gill likely to sit out against Australia due to dengue, Ishan Kishan is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Rohit, however, maintained that the young opener is still not ruled out off Sunday’s clash.

“I mean, obviously he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well,” Rohit said. “He’s a young guy. He’s got a fit body so he’ll recover.”

