India Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals His Pre-Game Ritual, Watches Favourite TV Show Entourage Before Every Match

Captain Rohit Sharma will be finally back in action after being rested for the Sri Lanka and New Zealand T20Is and he will be key once again for the Men in Blue.

India Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals His Pre-Game Ritual, Watches Favourite TV Show Entourage Before Every Match. (Image; Twitter)

New Delhi: The India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy is around the corner and the home side, India will be having one thing in mind- to qualify for the World Test Championship Final for the second consecutive time. Captain Rohit Sharma will be finally back in action after being rested for the Sri Lanka and New Zealand T20Is and he will be key once again for the Men in Blue. But before he takes the pitch again, did anyone think about what is Rohit Sharma’s pre-game ritual before every match?

Several cricketers might wear a particular personal gear, which could bring them luck. Others might opt to wear clothes and other accessories in an unorthodox way, but for Rohit he watches popular American TV series, Entourage before any game.

”I watch my favourite TV show, Entourage”, the Mumbai Indians captain replied to a rapid-fire question by Highlander.

When the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was last held in 2021, it turned out to be an epic ride. India, minus many regular players and the touring party resembling an injury ward, showed courage, grit, belief to fight against all odds and script an unforgettable 2-1 series triumph.

Such was the euphoria around India’s glorious series triumph in Australia that it was chosen as the Ultimate Test Series of all time in an online poll by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Now with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to begin from February 9, 2023, the excitement around who wins this round is at a high amongst fans from Australia and India, with spots for the WTC final on line.