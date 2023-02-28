Home

Sports

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Beleaguered Aussies Have To Exorcise The Devils In Their Minds

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Beleaguered Aussies Have To Exorcise The Devils In Their Minds

With India in no mood to oblige, they really do have quite a job at hand when hostilities resume at Indore on Wednesday, especially being further hamstrung by injuries and other unfortunate developments.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Beleaguered Aussies Have To Exorcise The Devils In Their Minds. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Beaten, bruised and bereft. Australia as a Test side have nor had it this bad in a long time. Down 0-2 in less time than a normal single five-day contest would take, the Aussies have already lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy, again. The sheer panic about the pitches in the first two matches, generated by their own media, resulted in even the most basic batting becoming a challenge, and the results were brutal and immediate.

As of now, notching up a win, or even a draw over five days, would be something the Australians need desperately. With India in no mood to oblige, they really do have quite a job at hand when hostilities resume at Indore on Wednesday, especially being further hamstrung by injuries and other unfortunate developments.

You may like to read

Skipper Pat Cummins is back home with a family emergency; David Warner too, with an elbow injury, while Ashton Agar decided to go back home since he got no joy in the first two Tests.

A partly-fit Mitchell Starc will be in the line-up for the third Test is while Cameron Green will surely take David Warner’s place. Given that none of the above were first-choice, this is hardly an improvement for the visitors, but that is what they have to deal with.

Steve Smith will be back leading Australia, but not in the best of circumstances. If his captaincy luck and form is anything like his batting in the current series, then Australia will still have a hard battle at their hands.

The irony is that even with Smith’s low scores (by his standards), he is one of the few who has shown some fight. Maybe that is something they can look up to.

As for India, the entire process of winning at home has become just that more convincing but one wonders how they will react to pressure being put back on them.

The third Test, moved from Dharamsala to the Holkar Cricket Stadium at Indore, doesn’t see as much being said about the pitches as did the first two matches at Nagpur and Delhi. Evidently, even the Australian press has realised that the devil is in their players’ minds way more than in the track.

Nevertheless, it won’t be hospitable, that is a given, especially in a situation where the visitors need to do all the chasing. India will be interested in the World Test Championship final, and as of now, doesn’t look like they are too far from that. Otherwise, there is also the incentive of a clean sweep.

Quite contrasting pictures for the two sides. Beginning just one day after that sensational New Zealand-England Test at Wellington, one would love to see another close game in India as well. Whether that happens is completely up to the Australians. For sure they can’t possibly do any worse than they already have in the series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.