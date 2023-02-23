Home

Maxwell thinks it is an excellent opportunity for him and his team to get familiar with Indian conditions, which could be a significant add-on for their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

New Delhi: Explosive Australian batter Glenn Maxwell is back in the Aussie squad and has been named in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India.

Maxwell right leg got fractured at the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 and the 34-year batsman has shared his views about his injury and the duration of his recovery.

SQUAD: Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh are set to return to Australian colours for the three-match ODI series against India in March pic.twitter.com/tSePIVUQ0W — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 23, 2023

Maxwell did not expect that it would take this amount of time for him to recover and get going again entirely.

“It probably hasn’t happened as fast as I would have liked, and I probably would have liked to play cricket a little earlier. But I think the fact that I knew the timeline for the one-day side was probably the realistic goal, so I could manipulate my rehab program to fit the timeline that I was racing against,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell is also focusing on the upcoming season of IPL and also firmly focussed on the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in the latter half of this year in India.

He thinks it is an excellent opportunity for him and his team to get familiar with Indian conditions, which could be a significant add-on for their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

“It will be a good opportunity for us to work out some things, get our game plan ready for the end of the year, and have the IPL straight after it. Getting used to the Indian conditions again and spending a lot of time working on my game over there, which will then lead to the Blast and the Hundred,” he added.

Australia is losing 2-0 in the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy and are now looking forward to make a mark in the three-match ODI series, which is set to begin on 17 March. The first ODI will be played in Mumbai.

