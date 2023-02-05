Home

Josh Hazlewood Likely to MISS 1st Test at Nagpur Due to Injury – Report

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first Test at Nagpur due to an injury.

Nagpur: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first Test at Nagpur due to an injury. As per a Cricbuzz report, Hazlewood is yet to recover from an Achilles injury on his left leg, which he picked up after bowling in the Sydney Test last month. Hazlewood has been there at the Alur camp but has not taken part in it actively.

Hazlewood is a key member of the Australian squad and hence his absence would be a massive setback for the visitors ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Not sure about the first Test. It’s still a few days away but it’s sneaking up pretty quickly. Second one is obviously straight after as well. So, we’ll play it by ear over the next week and next few days and hopefully Tuesday goes well,” Hazlewood said before Australia’s final session at the KSCA Stadium

India would also be hoping for a big win and an entry into the World Test Championship final. The first Test will be played at Nagpur and it will start on February 9. The Australian team is training in Alur.

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.