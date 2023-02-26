Home

Sports

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of Indore Test. Fans REACT | VIRAL PIC

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of Indore Test. Fans REACT | VIRAL PIC

Ind vs Aus: Some fans felt he is taking the Virat Kohli route to get back to form. Kohli was recently seen visiting some temples in Rishikesh.

KL Rahul Adopting The Virat Way

Indore: KL Rahul is one of the most talented cricketers in the country, but recently his form has been questionable. Following his failures in the second Test against Australia in Delhi, Rahul was removed as the vice-captain of the Indian Test side. Ahead of the third Test in Indore, Rahul visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh along with actress Athiya Shetty. Once their picture surfaced on social space, fans started reacting. Some fans felt he is taking the Virat Kohli route to get back to form. Kohli was recently seen visiting some temples in Rishikesh.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. pic.twitter.com/KQ1q04nuYg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 26, 2023

You may like to read

Here are some of the fan reactions:

KL adopting VK’s temple technique — Hrishikesh Anish (@keshchamp04) February 26, 2023

Rahul learning from the king to come back to form 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/bkUmYBDLyi — Harsh Vyas (@wardtwizzer) February 26, 2023

KL Rahul 3rd test will score a 100 now same happened with Virat Kohli too ❤️ — Anthony Daniel Joseph (@DonDaniel007) February 26, 2023

Arre abhi Kohli bhi to gya tha uski centuries lagni start ho gyi — atgoo1 (@s931421162) February 26, 2023

There are speculations that Rahul may not get to feature in the playing XI for the third Test and hence he has been removed as vice-captain. Multiple reports suggest that Shubman Gill stands a good chance of replacing Rahul in the third Test at Indore.

Meanwhile, with a win by six wickets in Delhi, India retained the BGT for the fourth consecutive time and also solidified their chance of making the final of the World Test Championship. The third Test starts from March 1 at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.