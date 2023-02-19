Home

‘KL Rahul Needs To Play County Cricket’ – Ex-India Cricketer Advices Star Batter After Dismal Test Run

KL Rahul has scored just 38 runs in three innings against Australia in the Border0Gavaskar Trophy. Last year, Rahul produced just 137 runs in eight innings in Tests.

KL Rahul is going through a tough time currently. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad thinks that out-of-form India batter KL Rahul should skip the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and play County cricket in England to improve.

The Indian vice-captain endured a tough form in the first two Tests against Australia scoring just 20, 17 and 1 in three innings. Last year too, Rahul failed to make an impact in red-ball cricket scoring just 137 runs in eight innings at a disappointing average of 17.13.

“A few people thinking I have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence,” Prasad continued in a series of tweets.

“Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer.

A few people thinking i have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended, cont. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

“But will it be possible to skip the IPL?” questioned the former India cricketer. However, Rahul’s extended run has been depriving Shubman Gill, who has been in tremendous form since the start of the year.

With a hundred and a double ton against New Zealand in the ODIs last month, Gill adds as a perfect replacement for Rahul in the longest format. It is also to be noted that Rahul is currently te vice-captain of Indian Test team and dropping him from the playing XI could send a bad message.

Meanwhile, the BCCI decided not to tinker with the winning combination for the final two Tests against Australia in Indore and Ahmedabad. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who was released just before the second Test, so that he play the Ranji Trophy final, has been brought back.

