KL Rahul Takes Superb Catch to Send Usman Khawaja Packing in 2nd Test in Delhi | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Aus: Neither could Rahul, nor Khawaja believe what happened.

Delhi: Just when Australia look to finally take control of things in Delhi during the second Test, KL Rahul came up with a moment to remember as he took a stunner to send a well-set Usman Khawaja packing for 81. The left-handed opener hit 12 fours and a six and looked good to hit a century. The ball was tossed outside the off-stump by Ravindra Jadeja and Khawaja went for his favoured reverse-sweep. It was hit right out of the middle but found Rahul in its way. Rahul put his right hand out and it stuck. Neither could Rahul, nor Khawaja believe what happened.

Here is the clip of the catch that is now going viral:

It was Jadeja who picked up the wicket and it was his 250th scalp in Tests.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat. After David Warner perished early, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja put on a decent stand before Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets in one over at the stroke of lunch. Ashwin dismissed Labuschagne and Steve Smith in one over.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia were 171 for six.

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

AUS Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

