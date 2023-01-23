Home

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja; Indian Players Who Should Play Ranji Trophy Game Before Australia Tests

Ind vs Aus: Delhi takes on Hyderabad in their next Ranji game and it would be good to see Kohli skip the final ODI versus New Zealand and play the domestic game.

Mumbai: With India ready to host Australia in a four-match Test series, a spot in the World Test Championship final would be at stake. But for that to happen, India needs to beat Australia by a margin of three. While that is difficult, it is still possible at home. But for that to happen, the Indian cricketers need to be in their best form. With there still some time left for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, some Indian cricketers could play a Ranji game just to sharpen their skills and get some useful game time.

Players who could opt for it are:

Virat Kohli: The premier India batter has not played a Ranji game in a long time and hence just getting a hang of the red ball would keep him in good stead. Delhi takes on Hyderabad in their next Ranji game and it would be good to see Kohli skip the final ODI versus New Zealand and play the domestic game.

KL Rahul: The stylish top-order batter is on a leave for personal reasons. Karnataka takes on Jharkhand in their next game and it would be ideal for Rahul to have a game. While that is not likely to happen, let us see if he surprises us all.

Ravindra Jadeja: The star all-rounder has been out of action due to an injury. Now that he is part of the Test squad, he would be rusty, and hence a Ranji game would help him get the confidence back. Jadeja could be a key player for the side in the Tests.