Captain Suryakumar Yadav Hands Over Trophy to Young Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma – WATCH

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav continued the team tradition like his predecessors MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by handing over the silverware to young guns Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma during the team photo.

Bengaluru: The Indian team held their nerves to eventually pull off a win from the jaws of defat against Australia to seal the T20 series 3-2. Australia controlled most of the game but it was Arshdeep Singh who became the final-over hero for the hosts successfully defending 10 runs off the last over. What was also heartwarming to see was the fact that interim captain Suryakumar Yadav continued the team tradition like his predecessors MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by handing over the silverware to young guns Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma during the team photo.

