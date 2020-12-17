Live Updates

  • 10:39 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: So the first hour of play has ended. And clearly, Australia have had the better of it. Mitchell; Starc set the tone with a wicket off the very second delivery as he bowled Prithvi Shaw for a duck. Then few edges were induced with the pair of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara holding fort. Meanmwhile, Starc has been taken off the attack after a successful first spell with Pat Cummins replacing him. Score 25/1 in 13 overs

  • 10:22 AM IST

    First boundary of the innings. It came late but this shot must have come as a relief considering how dominating Australian bowlers have been so far after Virat Kohli opted to bat first in Adelaide. A wide half-volley from Josh Hazlewood and Mayank Agarwal latches onto it, sending it crashing through covers for a four. Score 21/1 in 10 overs

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Over 9: So a decent over for India – they scored six runs in it including a triple to Cheteshwar Pujara off the final delivery. Before that, he flicked one from Mitchel Starc that flew close to the backward short leg fielder Nathan Lyon who dived but couldn’t reach. Score 16/1

  • 10:04 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: So the test continues (pun intended). Starc and Hazlewood continue to ask questions of the India pair. Credit to Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara though as the duo continues to battle. This is going to be a very important session as it will set the tone of the Test. So far, Australia have been the beneficiary. Score 7/1 in Six overs

  • 9:46 AM IST

    Live: Josh Hazlewood joins Starc from the other end and a loud appeal for lbw against Cheteshwar Pujara but that was too high. A maiden over from Hazlewood. India top-order is being testes under cloud cover in Adelaide. India 1/1 in 2 overs

  • 9:40 AM IST

    India vs Australia 1st Test Live: This has been a perfect start for Australia. Mitchell Starc is breathing fire. After having dismissed Shaw for a duck, he almost had Cheteshwar Pujara caught at slip but for the Indian who played with soft hands meaning the ball fell just short as he got off the mark in nervy fashion. India 1/1 after 1 Over

  • 9:35 AM IST

    WICKET! Brilliant from Mitchel Starc as he has Prithvi Shaw bowled for a two-ball duck. He’s all pumped up. The young opener was a little late into coming forward for the defense and as a result the ball takes the inside edge and crashes on the stumps. Shaw takes a long walk back to the dressing room after a 2-ball duck, India 0/1

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Mitchell Starc has the new ball. India openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle as well. A good crowd is already at the Adelaide Oval. Here we go.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Time for the national anthems

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

A peerless Virat Kohli and his ‘fearless’ India would look to make perfect choices before unleashing their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in ‘pink of health’ ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday. Media mogul Kerry Packer, while promoting his path-breaking ‘World Series Day/Night Test matches’ on Channel 9 back in late 1970s, had an unforgettable caption ‘Big Boys Play At Night’. Also Read - 1st Test, Day 1 Toss Report: India Opt to Bat First Against Australia in Adelaide, Cameron Green Makes Debut

Even in 2020, there couldn’t have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli’s magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith’s manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara’s doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn’t a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval. And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen’s minds. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs India Day-Night Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 1st Match at Adelaide Oval 9.30 AM IST December 17 Thursday

IND vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.