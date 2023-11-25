Home

Sports

LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Rain Likely To Play SPOILSPORT!

live

LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Rain Likely To Play SPOILSPORT!

LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Cricket Score: After winning the first T20I team India will face Australia for the second T20I which will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Cricket Score

LIVE Updates India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be confident when they face World Champions Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing series. India hold the advantage after winning the first match which was played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Now, the second match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and there are high chance of rain spoiling the game.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.