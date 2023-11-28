Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell Set to Return Home
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell Set to Return Home

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Catch all the action of the third match of the ongoing T20I series in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Published: November 28, 2023 1:18 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team will look to seal the five-match series when they take on Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Eyes would be on a number of players with the T20 World Cup round the corner. There are spots up for grabs and the players would know that.

Live Updates

  • Nov 28, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan has hit two fifty-plus scores in the first two T20Is. It will be interesting to see if he can make it three in a row in Guwahati.

  • Nov 28, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: The Indian team has managed to outclass Wade and company in both batting and bowling but the young bowling line-up of the Indian team needs to work on as there has been moments they have almost allowed Aussies get strong hold in the match.

  • Nov 28, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Australia’s updated squad for the 3 remaining T20is against India – Wade (C), Behrendorff, Tim David, Dwarshuis, Ellis, Chris Green, Hardie, Head, McDermott, Josh Philippe, Sangha, Matt Short and Kane Richardson.

  • Nov 28, 2023 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: India team will claim the series if they win the third T20I at the Barsapara Stadium. This is a must-win game for the Aussies in order to stay alive in the series.

  • Nov 28, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: With both Maxwell and Smith heading back home, it will be tough for the Australian side to bounce back in the last three games.

  • Nov 28, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: With India leading by 2-0 in the series, India can test their bench strength and make a change in the lineup. They can bring Avesh Khan in place of Arshdeep Singh, who is having a poor run in the ongoing series.

  • Nov 28, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Australia have 10 games to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 and will look to make the most of the upcoming games as the 2021 T20 World Champions will look to get their hands on yet another ICC title.

  • Nov 28, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Australia’s premier batter Steven Smith will go back home as he is set to take part in the BBL opener for the Sydney Sixers.

  • Nov 28, 2023 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: “We’ve been extremely happy with the intent that he’s shown with the bat, (I) couldn’t fault it actually,” he added.

  • Nov 28, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Stand-in coach for Australia, Andre Borovec revealed,” One of the things we had in our planning coming into this series was to have a look at Steve (Smith) up the top and we’ve had a chance to do that now.”

