LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score: Can Hosts Seal Series at Raipur?

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 4th T20I: The hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to take an unassailable lead and seal the series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

LIVE Score IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led team India is just a win away from sealing ongoing T20I series against Australia which will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on Friday. On the other hand, World Champions Australia needs to win all the remaining matches to win the series. Mukesh Kumar who missed the 3rd T20I has joined the Indian squad and Shreyas Iyer will also likely to feature in the playing XI.

