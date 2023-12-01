Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score: Can Hosts Seal Series at Raipur?

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 4th T20I: The hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to take an unassailable lead and seal the series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

Updated: December 1, 2023 1:12 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE UPDATES - IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score

LIVE Score IND vs AUS 4th T20I:  Suryakumar Yadav-led team India is just a win away from sealing ongoing T20I series against Australia which will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on Friday. On the other hand, World Champions Australia needs to win all the remaining matches to win the series. Mukesh Kumar who missed the 3rd T20I has joined the Indian squad and Shreyas Iyer will also likely to feature in the playing XI.

Live Updates

  • Dec 1, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    The pitch of Raipur will surely help the pacers as we witnessed in the India vs New Zealand ODI match. India pacers were on fire against the visitors as they picked up 15/5 to bundle out the Blackcaps.

  • Dec 1, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    Mukesh Kumar who missed the last T20I is set to rejoin the squad again.

  • Dec 1, 2023 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score: On the other hand, Australia needs to win all the remaining matches to win the series as they just won a single game out of three.

  • Dec 1, 2023 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led team India is just a win away from clinching the series against World Cup winners Australia.

  • Dec 1, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 4th T20I match which will be played in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

