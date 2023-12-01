Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score: Rinku-Jitesh Guide India To 174/9
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score: Rinku-Jitesh Guide India To 174/9

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Rinku-Jitesh Guide India To 174/9. The hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to take an unassailable lead and seal the series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

Updated: December 1, 2023 8:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs AUS, LIVE IND vs AUS News, LIVE IND vs AUS Updates, LIVE IND vs AUS Score, Live Score of IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Live Score, India vs Australia Latest Score, IND vs AUS T20I Latest Score, IND vs AUS live score updates, IND vs AUS live online score, IND vs AUS live score online, IND vs AUS live updates, IND vs AUS score live, IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live score, IND vs AUS 4th T20I live cricket score, IND vs AUS 4th T20I live, Cricket News, Raipur.
LIVE UPDATES - IND vs AUS 4th T20I Score

LIVE Score IND vs AUS 4th T20I:  Suryakumar Yadav-led team India is just a win away from sealing ongoing T20I series against Australia which will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on Friday. On the other hand, World Champions Australia needs to win all the remaining matches to win the series. Mukesh Kumar who missed the 3rd T20I has joined the Indian squad and Shreyas Iyer will also likely to feature in the playing XI.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: Josh Phillipe and Travis Head open innings for Australia. Deepak Chahar has the new ball for India.

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: India might have not got a 200+ score like the first three matches but did well enough, thanks to Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma to get to 174/9. IND 174/9 (20)

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: Final over coming up of the innings and Rinku Singh who is well set on 46 will be looking to end it on a high. IND 168/6 (19)

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: 17 done, India are now at 147/4. Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma take the game forward with their aggressive stroke play. IND 147/4 (17)

  • Dec 1, 2023 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: India have lost three wickets within a span of 5 overs and they are in a spot of bother. IND 69/3 (8.4)

  • Dec 1, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: 3 overs gone, India are now at 24/0. Ruturaj and Jaiswal are off to a steady start. IND 24/0 (3)

  • Dec 1, 2023 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad open innings! Aaron Hardie has the new ball for Australia!

  • Dec 1, 2023 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav at the toss – We would have chased as well, but our batting unit has been firing well. 1st T20I here, let’s see how it goes, very excited. 4 changes for us – Mukesh comes in for Prasidh, Deepak Chahar comes in for Arshdeep, Shreyas replaces Tilak and there is one more change.

  • Dec 1, 2023 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: Matthew Wade at the toss – We’ll bowl again. We have got 5 changes – Stoinis, Maxwell, Inglis, Richardson and Ellis are all out. Credit to the selectors and the coaching staff – they made the decision to send the WC guys back home, it gives an exciting opportunity to the guys coming in.

  • Dec 1, 2023 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Score: India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.