IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV In India

IND vs AUS Live Streaming 1st ODI: All You Need To Know

IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming 1st ODI: After winning the Asia Cup 2023, team India will lock horns against Australia for the three-match ODI series which is starting from September 22 (today) and the first match will be played in Mohali’s Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium/ Mohali Stadium (The Punjab Cricket Association Ajitgarh). This will be the last appearance for both the teams before World Cup and Indian captain Rohit Sharma along with star batter Virat Kohli will miss the first two ODIs and in the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul will lead team India.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st ODI between India and Australia online and on TV in India:

When is the 1st ODI match between India and Australia?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia will played on Friday, September 22.

When will India vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

The first ODI between India and Australia will start at 1.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali will host the 1st ODI between India and Australia.

Where can I watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live On Mobile, TV in India?

Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD will broadcast the 1st ODI match live between India and Australia.

How to watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar

